DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

ERROR (payload): Error hitting revalidate route

default discord avatar
MadRaf
2 months ago
5

I have an api route in my next.js pages app (api/revalidate) for on demand revalidation of the data, and I have set a afterChange hook in a payload collection like this (

https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/main/src/utilities/regeneratePage.ts

).



When my next.js app is on dev server everything works, but when I build and serve the app it don't.


On the build I can go to the url for the revalidation and everything works fine, but for some reason payload can't.



Can someone help me? Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    marcusr5135
    2 months ago

    I've just hit the same error. It's not on my NextJS FE as I can revalidate with Postman. Its some issue on the Payload side. Could be CORS or Node version maybe (18.16). My error from the payload logs is : 


    11:51:42] ERROR (payload): TypeError: fetch failed
 at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11457:11)


    In my case it was a redirect on the front end URL that broke fetch (I didn't have redirect:follow set). I changed the URL and its working now.



    The error message wasn't very helpful!!

  • default discord avatar
    ryanmearns
    2 months ago

    I found this was a bug with the new fetch module in node. Going to node version 16 fixed this.



    However, it seems ISR is quite buggy in the new app directory. Deployed to vercel I can get the home route "/" to revalidate but not any other page. But the other pages will revalidate when I run it on the root URL "/" but not the individual path like "about-us"

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.