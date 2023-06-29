ERROR (payload): Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action.

I have a frontend NextJS app, login and logout work, sets the http-only cookie and removes it. Collection Users have the default access: { read: () => true, }.

When I try to fetch other collections I get the not allowed error, but Postman and the url in the browser work after login.

I have cors and csrf setup and when I fetch credentials: "include" otherwise login and logout wouldn't work.

Can you please help me? This is driving me insane.

EDIT: this is happening in localhost, so no issues with https like I've seen others had in production