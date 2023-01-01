Hi. Error:
Parsing error: 'from' expected.eslint
'from' expected.ts(1005)
'from' expected.
Any ideas?
@taun2160 I think this error is because your path import is incomplete
import path from 'path'
Thanks Chris. New error:
Run autofix to sort these imports!eslintsimple-import-sort/imports
after runnign autofix - " + FullyQualifiedErrorId : CommandNotFoundException"
Your eslint is mandating the imports be sorted in a certain way
I think
Can we see your eslintrc file
module.exports = {
extends: ['@payloadcms'],
}
