DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Error: payload.config

default discord avatar
taun2160
2 months ago
8

Hi. Error: 

 Parsing error: 'from' expected.eslint
'from' expected.ts(1005)
'from' expected.


Any ideas?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 months ago

    @taun2160 I think this error is because your path import is incomplete



    import path from 'path'
  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    2 months ago

    Thanks Chris. New error: 

    Run autofix to sort these imports!eslintsimple-import-sort/imports


    after runnign autofix - " + FullyQualifiedErrorId : CommandNotFoundException"

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    2 months ago

    Your eslint is mandating the imports be sorted in a certain way



    I think



    Can we see your eslintrc file

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    2 months ago
    module.exports = {
  extends: ['@payloadcms'],
}
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.