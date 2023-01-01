DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Error Querying createdAt Attribute in access control

default discord avatar
sandrowegmann
3 months ago
2

When trying to return a query constraint for the createdAt attribute, I get the following error.



Access control function:


 read: () => {
      return ({
        createdAt: {
          greater_than: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 1000 * 60 * 60)
        }
      })
    },

Error:


 {
            "name": "QueryError",
            "message": "The following path cannot be queried: createdAt",
            "data": [
                {
                    "path": "createdAt"
                }
            ]
        }

Is this expected behaviour?

  • default discord avatar
    evilted
    3 months ago

    Do not think so, upgraded from 1.6.28 to 1.7.2 and started seeing the same thing :/



    Same applies to

    updatedAt

    property

