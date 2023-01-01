Error Querying createdAt Attribute in access control

When trying to return a query constraint for the createdAt attribute, I get the following error.

Access control function:

read: () => { return ({ createdAt: { greater_than: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 1000 * 60 * 60) } }) },

Error:

{ "name": "QueryError", "message": "The following path cannot be queried: createdAt", "data": [ { "path": "createdAt" } ] }

Is this expected behaviour?