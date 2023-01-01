Error Querying createdAt Attribute in access control

When trying to return a query constraint for the createdAt attribute, I get the following error.
Access control function:
read: () => {
return ({
createdAt: {
greater_than: new Date(new Date().getTime() - 1000 * 60 * 60)
}
})
},
Error:
{
"name": "QueryError",
"message": "The following path cannot be queried: createdAt",
"data": [
{
"path": "createdAt"
}
]
}
Is this expected behaviour?
Do not think so, upgraded from 1.6.28 to 1.7.2 and started seeing the same thing :/
Same applies to
updatedAt
property
