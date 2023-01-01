Error running project

I don't know if it is an isolated case, but when I create a new project with js-blank and run it (npm run dev), it throws an error because it doesn't find the src folder that was not created. Attached are pictures of the console error and the automatically created folder structure, where some folders are missing.
Just tried js->blank and ts->blank and got a working project both times.
npx create-payload-app
> name
> js
> blank
Sounds like you may have an old cached version of create-payload-app. We actually made the decision to remove the JS templates.
This post might help you out:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2013#discussioncomment-4925042
I understand, thank you for your help
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.