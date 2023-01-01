DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Error running project

default discord avatar
Porfirio
5 months ago
4

I don't know if it is an isolated case, but when I create a new project with js-blank and run it (npm run dev), it throws an error because it doesn't find the src folder that was not created. Attached are pictures of the console error and the automatically created folder structure, where some folders are missing.

  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    5 months ago

    Just tried js->blank and ts->blank and got a working project both times.


    npx create-payload-app
> name
> js
> blank
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Sounds like you may have an old cached version of create-payload-app. We actually made the decision to remove the JS templates.



    This post might help you out:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2013#discussioncomment-4925042
  • default discord avatar
    Porfirio
    5 months ago

    I understand, thank you for your help

