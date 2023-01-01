DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Error: Schema must contain uniquely named types but contains multiple types named "Media".

default discord avatar
taun2160
last month
24
 F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\graphql\type\schema.js:219
        throw new Error(
              ^
Error: Schema must contain uniquely named types but contains multiple types named "Media".
    at new GraphQLSchema (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\graphql\type\schema.js:219:15)
    at registerSchema (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\graphql\registerSchema.ts:77:20)
    at BasePayload.init (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:210:21)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
    at getPayload (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\payload.ts:431:22)
    at initHTTP (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\initHTTP.ts:25:19)
    at Payload.init (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload\node_modules\payload\src\index.ts:12:21)
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...


payload-types.ts


Should I be deleting a string of code within the payload-types.ts file? How does that file get modified? I didn't make any changes to it.



Found the file, though I haven't a clue what to do.



Or I'm not understanding the clue.



Anyone have an idea? @notchr ?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Lets see



    @taun2160 Try to regenerate your types first



    check the package.json, I think the command is

    generate:types


    you can also regenerate the graphqlschema via

    generate:graphQLSchema


    npm run generate:types

    (or yarn)



    Your app may be stuck in a state where you have two conflicting defs



    That's my first guess, let me know if that works

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    so this is because you have two "things" called Media



    it could be a block and a collection

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    That was my second guess haha

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    like, if you have a block with the slug of

    media

    and a collection with slug

    media

    , that will be a conflict

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    But I figured it would have complained prior to them reaching this error

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    yeah, is this new? or a result of something you added?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    last month

    I see, thanks guys



    I'm hacking together a mix of custom-website-series and payload-website, so this makes sense 😛

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Happens to the best of us, let us know if you're able to solve it



    also @jmikrut not to hijack the thread, but in core-dev i posted a question regarding default save behavior on fields because i encountered an oddity

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    ok ill check that out right now

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Thanks man! No rush btw, I'm close to wrapping up for the day

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.