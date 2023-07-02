Error setting cookie after deploy

I deployed Payload to DigitalOcean and the admin works, I have a nextJS frontend on a different DigitalOcean droplet with different address, I have cors set up correctly and they work because I dont' get cors error if I have the correct address, but when I try to login from front-end (first thing I have to do to access my app) nothing happens. I checked the request and has a warning:

Why is this happening on the server but not locally? Any idea on how to fix this?

I tried changing to SameSite=none and secure with the cookie settings. Now I don't have the warning anymore but it's still not working, the cookie is set but deleted when refreshing, and of course I'm rerouting with successful login. I have payload hosted on backend.example.app and nextjs on example.app both with https certificated from let's encript

I tried adding domain: "example.app", nothing happens in the frontend, but now payload admin keeps the cookie even after logout for some reason

After more testing I found that nextjs is receiving a cookie with domain: backend.example.app and since that's different from the domain of the frontend it gets deleted and not used

I have no idea of how to solve this, is it even possible to run payload on a subdomain and use http-only cookies? I've some some other talk about it

Finally SOLVED the issue, I just had to set the domain with a dot in front, even though in the mozilla Set-Cookie specs they say leading dots in domain names are ignore, apparently they are not because I can see it in the loaded cookie and now it works for both backend and frontend. Now it actually works with sameSite: "strict" so I left that as more secure.

auth: { cookies: { secure: true, // (https) sameSite: "strict", domain: ".example.com", }, },