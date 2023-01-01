Error trying to run Payload in dev mode locally

Hey yall! I'm brand new to Payload, and at the moment I'm trying to get a basic project up and running. I am following the "Installation" steps on the website, but I am getting this error when I'm trying to run my project via "npm run dev":

ERROR in ./node_modules/set-function-name/index.js 5:37-99 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'functions-have-names' in '/Users/%username%/Documents/%project%/node_modules/set-function-name' webpack compiled with 1 error

It connects to the mongodb-server successfully, this error happens right after the db connection has completed.

I have tried two times and gotten the same result both times. My procedure is as follows:

1. run 'npx create-payload-app'

2. choose 'Blank template'

3. run 'npm install'

4. run 'npm run dev'