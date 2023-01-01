DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

error TypeError: Failed to parse URL from undefined/api/graphql?page=home

taun2160
4 weeks ago
3

I'm attempting to setup a Next boilerplate to render blocks - I'm copy/pasting payload-main (Next) files. I'm receiving this error - 

error TypeError: Failed to parse URL from undefined/api/graphql?page=home


Do you know how to solve?


Repo:

https://github.com/taunhealy/payloadcms_melex_next


This is the repo folders, where or what is 

undefined/api?




Oh, I think it's because I have the payload-website graphql queries. I think I'm going to remove all of them and go the REST route.

