I'm attempting to setup a Next boilerplate to render blocks - I'm copy/pasting payload-main (Next) files. I'm receiving this error -
error TypeError: Failed to parse URL from undefined/api/graphql?page=home
Do you know how to solve?
Repo:https://github.com/taunhealy/payloadcms_melex_next
This is the repo folders, where or what is
undefined/api?
Oh, I think it's because I have the payload-website graphql queries. I think I'm going to remove all of them and go the REST route.
