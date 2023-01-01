DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Error [TypeError]: Failed to parse URL from undefined/api/graphql?pages at Object.fetch

taun2160
taun2160
last week
31
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=http://localhost:4000
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL=http://localhost:3000

are defined within the Nextjs .env file.



?



Repo:

https://github.com/taunhealy/payloadcms_melex_next




page.tsx


import { notFound } from 'next/navigation'
import { RenderBlocks } from '@/components/RenderBlocks'
import React from 'react'
import { fetchPage, fetchPages } from '../../../graphql'
import { Metadata } from 'next'
import { mergeOpenGraph } from '@/seo/mergeOpenGraph'

const Page = async ({ params: { slug } }: { params: { slug: string | string[] } }) => {
  const page = await fetchPage(slug)

  if (!page) return notFound()

  return (
    <React.Fragment>
      <RenderBlocks blocks={page.layout} />
    </React.Fragment>
  )
}

export default Page

export async function generateStaticParams() {
  const pages = await fetchPages()

  return pages.map(({ breadcrumbs }) => ({
    slug: breadcrumbs?.[breadcrumbs.length - 1]?.url?.replace(/^\/|\/$/g, '').split('/'),
  })) 
}

export async function generateMetadata({ params: { slug } }): Promise<Metadata> {
  const page = await fetchPage(slug)

  const ogImage =
    typeof page?.meta?.image === 'object' &&
    page?.meta?.image !== null &&
    'url' in page?.meta?.image &&
    `${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}${page.meta.image.url}`

  return {
    title: page?.meta?.title || 'Payload CMS',
    description: page?.meta?.description,
    openGraph: mergeOpenGraph({
      title: page?.meta?.title || 'Payload CMS',
      description: page?.meta?.description,
      url: Array.isArray(slug) ? slug.join('/') : '/',
      images: ogImage
        ? [
            {
              url: ogImage,
            },
          ]
        : undefined,
    }),
  }
}


Is this where the error lies?



export const fetchPage = async (incomingSlugSegments?: string[]): Promise<Page | null> => {
  const slugSegments = incomingSlugSegments || ['home']
  const slug = slugSegments.at(-1)
  const { data, errors } = await fetch(
    `${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/graphql?page=${slug}`,
    {
      method: 'POST',
      headers: {
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
      },
      next,
      body: JSON.stringify({
        query: PAGE,
        variables: {
          slug,
        },
      }),
    },
  ).then(res => res.json())


I changed the .env from PAYLOAD to NEXT and it works. Touh the slug isn't loading 'page1'...



I may open a new thread if I can't solve it.

  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Good morning @taun2160



    Hmm, what is the issue you are having?

  taun2160
    taun2160
    last week

    Hi Chris. 

    page1:1     GET http://localhost:3000/page1 500 (Internal Server Error)
index.js:634 Uncaught TypeError: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11)


    - error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Hmm, that seems like your API hit an error



    Where does that fetch occur?



    ah wait I see it



    Can you log out the value of 

    ${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/graphql?page=${slug}


    console.log(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/graphql?page=${slug}`)
  taun2160
    taun2160
    last week

    It's compiling, brb



     wait compiling...
- warn Fast Refresh had to perform a full reload due to a runtime error.
- event compiled client and server successfully in 437 ms (606 modules)
- warn Fast Refresh had to perform a full reload due to a runtime error.
- wait compiling...
- warn Fast Refresh had to perform a full reload due to a runtime error.
- event compiled client and server successfully in 304 ms (568 modules)
- wait compiling...
- event compiled successfully in 137 ms (324 modules)
- warn Fast Refresh had to perform a full reload due to a runtime error.
- wait compiling /(pages)/[...slug]/page (client and server)...
- event compiled successfully in 157 ms (282 modules)
- wait compiling /favicon.ico/route (client and server)...
- event compiled successfully in 149 ms (333 modules)


    I think it's working



    Nevermind, it just crashed with error:


    page1:1     GET http://localhost:3000/page1 500 (Internal Server Error)
index.js:634 Uncaught TypeError: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11)


    It's also running very slowly?

    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Are you able to log the url that is being fetched?



    You can also check your network requests in the dev tools

  taun2160
    taun2160
    last week
    const ogImage =
    typeof page?.meta?.image === 'object' &&
    page?.meta?.image !== null &&
    'url' in page?.meta?.image &&
    console.log(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/graphql?page=${slug}`)

    That's what I have. SHould it show inthe Vscode console or web browser console?



    - wait compiling /favicon.ico/route (client and server)...
- event compiled successfully in 149 ms (333 modules)
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
- error Error [TypeError]: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11) {
  digest: undefined
}
  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Should be in the browser console I believe

  taun2160
    taun2160
    last week

    Doesn't look like it: 

    GET http://localhost:3000/page1 500 (Internal Server Error)
index.js:634 Uncaught TypeError: fetch failed
    at Object.fetch (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11413:11)
getServerError @ client.js:1
eval @ index.js:634
setTimeout (async)
hydrate @ index.js:622
await in hydrate (async)
eval @ next-dev.js:48
Promise.then (async)
eval @ next-dev.js:42
./node_modules/next/dist/client/next-dev.js @ main.js?ts=1690375606173:181
options.factory @ webpack.js?ts=1690375606173:716
__webpack_require__ @ webpack.js?ts=1690375606173:37
__webpack_exec__ @ main.js?ts=1690375606173:1138
(anonymous) @ main.js?ts=1690375606173:1139
webpackJsonpCallback @ webpack.js?ts=1690375606173:1388
(anonymous) @ main.js?ts=1690375606173:9
DevTools failed to load source map: Could not load content for chrome-extension://ppkojackhibeogijphhfnamhemklmial/js/page.js.map: System error: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT
websocket.js:52 [HMR] connected
2DevTools failed to load source map: Could not load content for chrome-extension://fheoggkfdfchfphceeifdbepaooicaho/sourceMap/chrome/scripts/iframe_form_check.js.map: System error: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT
websocket.js:52 [HMR] connected
  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    ah



    does

    http://localhost:3000/page1

    exist?

  taun2160
    taun2160
    last week

    Ya



    How can I run both servers at the same time? I've just started the Payload server and the Nextjs server stopped working?



    VM49:5 crbug/1173575, non-JS module files deprecated.
    image.png
  notchr
    notchr
    last week

    Hmm, since this is Next.js related I may not be the best to help out here



    @jesschow any ideas on this one?

