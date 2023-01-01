Error: Unexpected end of form

I'm getting an unexpected end of form when running Payload on a Google Cloud Function. It's a busboy error, related ticket here:https://github.com/mscdex/busboy/issues/296
.
Is there any easy fix or config that can alter the buffer that Payload uses?
The top-level
upload
property of the payload config is for configuring
express-fileupload
, which looks to support passing through the busboy configuration.
Types here:https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/blob/master/types/express-fileupload/index.d.ts
express-fileupload:https://github.com/richardgirges/express-fileupload
Not sure specifically what you'd need to modify specifically, but this is what we have exposed.
Looks like the intellisense is not working. You could clone down payload and use one of the config.ts files to play around with that if you wanted.
