Error using payload generate graphQLSchema

Recently, started getting this error when trying to run

payload generate:graphQLSchema

:

payload/node_modules/graphql/utilities/printSchema.js:54 const directives = schema.getDirectives().filter(directiveFilter); ^ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'getDirectives')

The full command I'm using is

dotenv payload generate:graphQLSchema

, and

PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH

is defined in .env, though I have also tried running it with

-v PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts

just to be sure.

I have generated the GraphQL schema successfully recently, so wondering if this looks familiar to anyone.