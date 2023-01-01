I'm using following field hook:

type LexicalRichTextFieldAfterReadFieldHook = FieldHook < any , SerializedEditorState , any >; export const populateLexicalRelationships : LexicalRichTextFieldAfterReadFieldHook = async ({ value, req }): Promise < SerializedEditorState > => { if (value. root . children ){ const newChildren = []; for ( let childNode of value. root . children ){ newChildren. push ( await traverseLexicalField (childNode, req. locale )); } value. root . children = newChildren; } return value; };

as the afterRead: in my collection:

function lexicalRichTextField ( props: {name?: string , label?: string , plugins?} ): Field { const {name, label, plugins} = props; return { name : name ? name : 'richText' , type : 'richText' , label : label ? label : 'Rich Text' , hooks : { afterRead : [ populateLexicalRelationships ] }, admin : { components : { Field : LexicalRichTextField , Cell : LexicalRichTextCell } } } }

No matter what types I use, I get the following error when building (not during run dev):

[ 19 : 36 : 10 ] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config [ 19 : 36 : 10 ] ERROR (payload): 1 : Collection "lexical-rich-text" > Field "lexicalRichTextEditor" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types

Why?

I also cannot find that error in the source code anywhere, so I have no idea where it's even coming from (when searching for "does not match any of the allowed types")

Turned into a bug report: