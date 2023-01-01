DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Error when trying to use the cloud storage plugin: Can't resolve "fs"

hyprsonic.dev
5 months ago
21

When trying to setup a payload project that makes use of s3 I get this unexplainable error, and I'm wondering if there's anyone who has successfully used the official payload cloud storage plugin



To be clear, I want to store media files locally while I'm developing and on s3 when in Production

    Jakey
    5 months ago

    I ran into this recently. there's kind of an odd work-around atm



    setup a folder called "mocks" and put a

    emptyObject.js

    in it with this as its contents : 

    export default {}


    then add this to your payload.config.ts under the

    admin

    property



    webpack: (config) => {
            return {
                ...config,
                resolve: {
                    ...config.resolve,
                    alias: {
                        ...config.resolve.alias,
                        'fs': mockModulePath,
                    }
                }
            };
        },


    from what I understand, the issue arises because part of the build process assumes being on the browser, and

    fs

    doesn't exist there. so this alias allows it to get around that

    hyprsonic.dev
    5 months ago

    Alright I'll try this, thanks!



    It works!



    Thank you!



    NOTE FOR THOSE USING PNPM: make sure to

    pnpm i -D process

    to avoid errors

    Sandro Wegmann
    4 months ago

    Hey @Jakey , thanks for helping out! I just ran into the same problem, but I'm not able to fix it unfortunately. What does the mockModulePath refer to? Is it the imported empty object or the path as a string?

    Jakey
    4 months ago

    empty object

    Sandro Wegmann
    4 months ago

    Hmm I get an 'Invalid Configuration Object' Error when I do that. I have no idea about webpack so I'm pretty lost here😅



    Has someone already gone ahead and opened up an issue? That workaround feels weird

    Jakey
    4 months ago

    Agreed, I haven't updated my payload cms lately, so i wonder if it's a new error. I'll post here if it comes up when I do.

    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    Hey @Jakey I've followed all the steps and the build doesn't error out anymore; however, I'm still getting this payload warning:


    [22:53:32] INFO (payload): WARNING in ./src/api/s3/actions/fetchS3Client.ts 21:34-46 export 'readFileSync' (imported as 'readFileSync') was not found in 'fs' (possible exports: default) webpack compiled with 1 warning

    Is this normal?

    Jakey
    3 months ago

    I’ve not seen that warning since applying the details above. Your error does look like what I encountered initially though

    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    Hi Jakey. Hmm i see. I ran some tests and the fs is still able to write, I'm not getting build errors, but the error is bugging me.

    Jakey
    3 months ago

    hm, i wonder if our plugin versions are different



    "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage": "^1.0.15",

    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    im not using the plugin cloud storage

    Jakey
    3 months ago

    oh ok, my bad then. my issues arose from the plugin originally

    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    All good. just figured it out. I had to use require('fs') and the warnings are gone now. So that's good to know!

