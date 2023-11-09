Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Error when uploading video of 1.7 gb

default discord avatar
haniel.u
last week
18

I'm trying to upload a video on the cms locally, and I get the error that's in the screenshot.


My guess is that It's because of the size of the file is too large.


What could I do to mitigate this problem?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Any terminal errors?

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    None

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Is Payload configured to write uploads to disk or are you using some sort of plugin? How much RAM does your dev machine have? Does the server at least stay running?



    You can use temp files for uploading by putting this in your config



      uploadOptions = {
    useTempFiles: true,
  }


    That is worth a try

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    Same thing



    16gb ram 10gb free / 256gb



    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    That JSON goes

    on the top level payload config


    not inside the upload collection

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    Fixed it, reloaded page, still same thing



    I think the issue is that when I select the file, it's being loaded into ram and after a certain threshold the browser tab just gives up



    How do I stop the file from being loaded into browser memory?



    I believe that's not the default browser behaviour of

    <input type="file"/>
  • default discord avatar
    janpeini
    last week

    I guess the server and or browser times out. I would use asnc upload options. For example with axios, where you also get a nice progress event, with which you can track the progress.



    We build a video hosting and encoding solution with payload as a backend/UI and we handle the large uploads via signed URLs directly to AWS s3



    1. Select file via file input


    2. onChange event to create the signedURL which get's returned


    3. take this signedURL and upload to this URL via axios


    4. Render a a progress bar via the axios progress event


    5. OnComplete: use the Payload local API to create the collection document with the path to the just uploaded file

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    This would require a custom admin ui element right?



    How do I change the default Upload UI for the uploads collection?

  • default discord avatar
    janpeini
    last week

    Yes



    We deactivated the create action by setting the access: create to false and than added a custom button component which handles all the upload stuff



    And than added a custom route which creates the document in the end



    Oh wait, we create the document first which than already contains the signedURL. The code for the route looks like this:


    import Videos from '../collections/Videos';
import { CreateNewVideoData } from '../types/custom-types';
import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner";
import { S3Client, PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";

export const createNewVideo = async (req, res, next) => {

    if (req.user && req.body) {

        const { filename, extension, slug } = req.body as CreateNewVideoData;
        if (!filename || !extension || !slug) {
            res.status(404).send({ error: 'data is missing' });
            return
        }

        const newVideo = await req.payload.create({
            collection: Videos.slug,
            data: {
                title: filename,
                slug: slug
            },
        })

        const responseObj = req.body
        responseObj.videoId = newVideo.id

        // Create signed URL

        const bucket = process.env.AWS_S3_BUCKET_IN
        const region = process.env.AWS_REGION
        const credentials = {
            accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
            secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
        }

        // Create final video file name
        const key = `videos/${responseObj.videoId}/${slug}.${extension}`
        // -------------------------------

        const clientParams = {
            region,
            credentials,
        };
        const putObjectParams = {
            Bucket: bucket,
            Key: key,
        }

        const client = new S3Client(clientParams);
        const command = new PutObjectCommand(putObjectParams);
        const expiresIn = 3600 // 1 hour
        responseObj.signedUrl = await getSignedUrl(client, command, { expiresIn });

        res.status(200).send(responseObj);
        return

    } else {
        res.status(403).send({ error: 'not allowed' });
        return
    }

}


    this returns the document object containing the signedURL to our custom upload/create button



    We insert the custom create/upload button via a hook in the collection list view



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#collections


    The

    BeforeList

    hook fits quite good

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    Thank you so much for your explanations/suggestions, I'm going to try them out and let you know how it goes

  • default discord avatar
    janpeini
    last week

    I'm in the train currently, but trying to upload a video that shows the final solution, so you get a better understanding

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    Thank you so much, I would very much appreciate it

  • default discord avatar
    janpeini
    last week


    here we go

    Bildschirmaufnahme_2023-11-09_um_09.03.54.mov
  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    Interesting

  • default discord avatar
    janpeini
    last week

    The upload is only a small part of a complete video hosting/encodig solution in this case. So there is a lot more stuff happing after the upload. But the upload should do the trick for you I guess.



    The whole logic is within the button component and the create route

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    The documentation for creating the custom elements for the route is in here right, thanks a lot

  • default discord avatar
    janpeini
    last week

    yes



    I can also share the button component with you if it helps

  • default discord avatar
    haniel.u
    last week

    Please do 🙏

