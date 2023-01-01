DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Errors when installing postgres.js

default discord avatar
hayskapoy
4 weeks ago
4

Mostly about webpack polyfills. Everything fails to start when installing this package.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Hi @hayskapoy, can you share the errors you are getting?

  • default discord avatar
    hayskapoy
    4 weeks ago

    Hello @tylandavis !



    I'm getting this error in the browser console and the payload admin does not load


    Uncaught ReferenceError: Buffer is not defined

    And i am using this webpack aliases in my payload config


    config.resolve.alias = {
        ...config.resolve.alias,
        [path.resolve(__dirname, "services/neondb.js")]: mockModulePath,
        [path.resolve(__dirname, "clients/neondb.js")]: mockModulePath,
      }
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    hmm, your aliases look correct to me. I guess it would depend on how you are using the package. I've only used the aliasing with hooks, is that how you are using it or some other way?

  • default discord avatar
    hayskapoy
    4 weeks ago

    Hi @tylandavis ! I finally got it working. I just followed what the payload website is using at

    https://github.com/payloadcms/website-cms/blob/main/src/payload.config.ts

    Basically i needed to create emptyModuleMock.js (NOT

    .ts

    ) not sure if the contents matter but i also copied it. Then i removed

    .js

    from

    path.resolve

    calls then it worked 😌

