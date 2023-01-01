DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Every Collection throws 401 (Logged in)

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
4 months ago
103

Hello all, I'm running into an issue on prod where admins can login, but every request made returns a 401 

UnauthorizedError: Unauthorized, you must be logged in to make this request.


We can all login. We can all see the item count in each collection, but nothing displays and the requests return a 401.



Does anyone know what's going on? Previously we ran dev and had no issues.





@jmikrut How do I run into every issue ever?



lmao



cries


OK now i can see some of the data



but still get a 401 on every admin request

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    this must be related to your access control settings



    or possibly your CSRF settings?



    maybe try and whitelist the domains you are using in the

    csrf

    property

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    This was some oddity with access controls that seems to be resolved now.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    ahh beautiful

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    Do you have some more detail on the oddities you noticed here? I seem to be running into a similar issue atm

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @Jakey Hmm I'm trying to remember now, I think it was misconfigured access control



    Have you changed any of that recently?

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    I don't think so. the main thing that's changed is I'm attempting to build and serve the application on a remote server. on dev, everything is peachy

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @Jakey As jmikrut mentioned, I would try adjusting your CSRF settings

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    oh sorry, i didn't mention i did that as well



    both cors and csrf are setup atm

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    In addition to the payload csrf settings



    In my server.ts file



    I also re-specify cors



    app.use(
  cors({
    origin: [
      "http://localhost:4200",
      "https://www.example.com",
      "https://beta.example.com"
    ],
    credentials: true,
  })
);


    Might be worth trying to add it there as well, just in case payloads isn't being registered

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    alrighty i'll give it a go



    where does the cors method come from @thisisnotchris ?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    sorry, its imported



    import cors from "cors";

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    i assume it's just a 'cors' package?



    ok cool

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    @Jakey any luck?

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    doesn't seem to work



    hmm



    i guess the cors isn't the issue anyway



    it's authorization



    a request like:

    https://some.link/api/_preferences/locale

    is returning a 401 unauthorized.

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    hmmm



    Can we check out your payload config?

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago
    import { buildConfig } from "payload/config"
import path from "path"
import Users from "./collections/Users"
import Pages from "./collections/Pages"
import Categories from "./collections/Categories"
import Media from "./collections/Media"
import Nav from "./globals/Nav"
export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: "https://cms.theqadomain.com",
  cors: [
    "https://app.theqadomain.com",
  ],
  csrf: [
    "https://cms.theqadomain.com",
  ],
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    webpack: (config) => {
      return {
        ...config,
        resolve: {
          ...config.resolve,
          alias: {
            ...config.resolve.alias,
            fs: path.resolve(__dirname, "mocks/emptyObject.js"), 
          },
        },
      }
    },
  },
  collections: [Pages, Categories, Media, Users],
  globals: [Nav],
  plugins: [],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
  localization: {
    locales: ["en", "es", "de"],
    defaultLocale: "en",
    fallback: true,
  },
})

    pulled out a plugin property to make it fit



    also subbed out the actual domain names

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Hmm



    Nothing really out of the ordinary here

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    yeah. hmm



    i mean one thing being introduced is nginx to the stack



    that doesn't exist locally. so maybe I'm not passing the right headers through or something...

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Well



    Have you confirmed that your access controls for your collections are in order?



    If you think it's unrelated to access control, we can also check out your nginx config

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    i mean i just gave the Users collection full crud rights. didn't seem to change anything

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    and if you comment out access control for all collections?



    just trying to eliminate any possibilities

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    the users collection is the only one that has any access overrides atm

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    OK and Users is also your admins right

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    uhh... how can i tell?



    it's pretty simple atm 

    import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
const Users: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'users',
    auth: {
        useAPIKey: true
    },
    admin: {
        useAsTitle: 'email',
    },
    access: {
        read: () => true,
        create: () => true,
        update: () => true,
        delete: () => true,
    },
    fields: [
        // Email added by default
        // Add more fields as needed
    ],
}
export default Users
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    I think you do



      admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },


    in your payload config

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    ah ok, right, yes

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    hmm

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    i'm using ansible to generate the virtual host for my nginx config. it's also pretty straight forward 

    server {
    listen 443 ssl;

    server_name {{ domain }};

    # SSL stuff redacted...

    location / {
        proxy_pass http://localhost:{{ proxy_port }};
        expires 30d;
        add_header Pragma public;
        add_header Cache-Control "public";
    }
}


    nginx for me is this thing where i've just used it for a long time and still don't feel like i know a ton about lol

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Not sure if this is helpful



    but this is my payload block in nginx



            location /payload/ {
            proxy_buffering off;
            proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
            proxy_set_header Host $host;
            proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000;
            proxy_http_version 1.1;
            proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
            proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
        }
  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    i'll give it a go!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    I cant think of what else would cause it, your Payload config looks fine



    So I'm guessing it's something with the headers not passing over

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    what does

    proxy_buffering off;

    mean btw?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    That's if your doing load balancing IIRC



    and can be ignored

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    gotcha, ok!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    LMK if that works

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    hm, i tested and it worked, but i also noticed i was trying out the

    *

    value for cors



    removed your config and left just the

    *

    and it works. so i guess it's my cors values...



    i get a bunch of 401's i don't get on local, but saving certain things works so far



    going to bring back my user permissions to the way it was before

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Ahhhhh



    So you're thinking it was specifically CORS



    which is odd, because you whitelisted (for csrf too) your domains

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    hm, so i returned the User collection to 

        access: {
        read: () => true,
    },

    and now it's not letting me save anymore despite being the original admin user



    i did see that video on access control ... maybe i'll just use Jame's example there to not rely on the dev functionality

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    well



    Add update: () => true as well



    I'm not sure if it makes any assumptions if one of the request types are not listed



    In our setup I have a Select field on our users



    that sets their role



    And then i pass a function to my access control



    For instance



    export const isSuperAdmin: Access<
  any, // eslint-disable-line @typescript-eslint/no-explicit-any
  Admin
> = ({ req: { user } }) => {
  return Boolean(user?.role === "superAdmin");
};


    ignore that any



    feels shame
  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    3 months ago

    lol



    i'm still on the typescript expertise road as well, nbd



    that seems to be very similar to James' implementation example too



    there's also a seeding example... might be better to run that to start the initial user



    oh that's sweet, the initial user creation form updates with your collection definition



    applied the User permissions shown in this repo

    https://github.com/payloadcms/access-control-demo/blob/master/src/collections/Users.ts


    it's cool that it gave me roles to work with now. but on deploy, i can't save



    on the remote server i mean



    that's with the * cors



    my brain is kinda fried at this point. need a break lol. I'll get back on this later

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Hmm



    Let me know when you're back on and we can continue troubleshooting 🙂

