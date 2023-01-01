EXAMPLE Email code verification, SMS verification, and 2FA (OTP) support

Wondering if anybody has any examples of instrumenting the Payload local auth strategy more deeply or replacing it entirely.

- My use case absolutely requires that accounts are verified both by email and SMS before being considered "verified".

- Email verification by code rather than link would also be great, but is not absolutely mandatory.

- 2FA support with OTP and potentially other methods is also mandatory.

- Is it worth trying to use the Payload local auth strategy in these cases or should it just be replaced?

- Examples of any of these would be fantastic, as well as any existing code for doing 2FA of any kind, or generally having multiple steps for an account to be considered verified.

Thanks!