Example skip rate limit middleware?

ericpugh
4 months ago
4

Hello. I'm trying to skip the API rate limits for requests made by an authenticated user with a particular role. The docs mention a "skip" Express middleware function that can be used, but I'm not sure how to get the user from the request object. Is there an example somewhere using the "skip" property?



I couldn't figure this out. I ended up with a somewhat dumb solution passing a secret as a header 


  rateLimit: {
    trustProxy: true,
    skip: ({ headers }) => {
      return typeof headers['x-api-key'] !== undefined && headers['x-api-key'] === process.env.PAYLOAD_ADMIN_API_KEY;

    }
  },
    notchr
    3 months ago

    @ericpugh I believe that the user should be available on the req object in express (as long as payload.authenticate() is called)



        skip: (request, response) => {
          console.log(request.user)
          return false // no requests skipped by default
        }


    Actually, not sure you need

    payload.authenticate()

    before this, but IIRC that tells express to check the session

