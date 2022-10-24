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Community Help

Example skip rate limit middleware?

default discord avatar
ericpugh3 years ago
2

Hello. I'm trying to skip the API rate limits for requests made by an authenticated user with a particular role. The docs mention a "skip" Express middleware function that can be used, but I'm not sure how to get the user from the request object. Is there an example somewhere using the "skip" property?



I couldn't figure this out. I ended up with a somewhat dumb solution passing a secret as a header 


  rateLimit: {
    trustProxy: true,
    skip: ({ headers }) => {
      return typeof headers['x-api-key'] !== undefined && headers['x-api-key'] === process.env.PAYLOAD_ADMIN_API_KEY;

    }
  },
  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @583007768311758886

    I believe that the user should be available on the req object in express (as long as payload.authenticate() is called)



        skip: (request, response) => {
          console.log(request.user)
          return false // no requests skipped by default
        }


    Actually, not sure you need

    payload.authenticate()

    before this, but IIRC that tells express to check the session

  • default discord avatar
    __scooba__last year

    I'm on Payload version 2.30.3 and

    request.user

    is always undefined in the skip function



    The authentication middleware gets called way after the rateLimit one, so user wouldn't be available yet.


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/v2.32.2/packages/payload/src/express/middleware/index.ts#L40-L62
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