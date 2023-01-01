Example skip rate limit middleware?

Hello. I'm trying to skip the API rate limits for requests made by an authenticated user with a particular role. The docs mention a "skip" Express middleware function that can be used, but I'm not sure how to get the user from the request object. Is there an example somewhere using the "skip" property?
I couldn't figure this out. I ended up with a somewhat dumb solution passing a secret as a header
rateLimit: {
trustProxy: true,
skip: ({ headers }) => {
return typeof headers['x-api-key'] !== undefined && headers['x-api-key'] === process.env.PAYLOAD_ADMIN_API_KEY;
}
},
@ericpugh I believe that the user should be available on the req object in express (as long as payload.authenticate() is called)
skip: (request, response) => {
console.log(request.user)
return false // no requests skipped by default
}
Actually, not sure you need
payload.authenticate()
before this, but IIRC that tells express to check the session
