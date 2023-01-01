DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Exclude field from Local API

last month
Hello!



I'm using a Rich Text field with a hook to convert that into HTML and save it to another field. I'm then accessing the document via findByID but I don't need the JSON and it's making the data that's transported larger than it needs to be.



I'd like to stop the Rich Text field appearing in the document data but I can't see how to do it.



Is this not possible?

    You could:


    - use GraphQL instead of REST


    - use an afterRead hook on the collection to omit the data from the response


    - add an afterRead hook to your html field and then delete the richText field from the response



    For the last option I think you could do something like this:


    {
  name: 'htmlField',
  type: 'text',
  hooks: {
    afterRead: [
      ({ siblingData, value }) => {
        delete siblingData.richTextField;
        return value;
      },
    ],
  },
},
    Thanks for the reply.



    I'd rather use the Local API as it seems inefficient not to when working inside Payload. I tried your idea but it seems that this stops Payload itself from loading the content of that field inside the admin interface.



    I've been looking at the req property to see if there's a way to distinguish between Payload's calls and my calls to the Local API but it's huge and I haven't seen anything yet.



    Ideally I'd like to use a field hook to keep the logic with the field, and then add the hook to any field that I don't want in my API calls.

    @alessiogr does this sound like a good use for context once that is merged?



    PR for reference:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2796
    YEP! That should be a perfect use-case for context



    Once it's merged, you could use



    payload.findByID({
  ...
  context: {
    hideRichText: true,
  }
})


    {
  name: 'htmlField',
  type: 'text',
  hooks: {
    afterRead: [
      ({ siblingData, value, context }) => {
        if (context.hideRichText) {
          delete siblingData.richTextField;
        }
        return value;
      },
    ],
  },
},
    That's great, I've subscribed to the PR and hope to see the functionality soon!

