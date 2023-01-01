Expired token response after successful login

Hi. I'm experimenting with the new Next.js server actions trying to use it for auth purposes. I'm making a simple fetch request to my

Users

endpoint to login to the application. The problem I'm facing is it doesn't set the cookie automatically after successful login. I tried to create it manually using

next/cookies

and pass the token as a value but it seems the token in expired and can't be used for authorization.

"use server" const password = data. get ( "password" ) const email = data. get ( "email" ) const res = await fetch ( ` ${process.env.PAYLOAD_CMS_URL} /api/users/login` , { method : "POST" , credentials : "include" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, body : JSON . stringify ({ email, password }), }) const resData = await res. json () cookies (). set ({ name : "payload-token" , value : resData. token , path : "/" , httpOnly : true , secure : true , sameSite : "lax" })

I also have added right

csrf

domains in payload config. But it doesn't seem to work.