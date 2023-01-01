Hi team

I'm excited to try payload 2.0, and up to this point I've been impressed with the smoothness of the migration (after working through all of the breaking changes).

Well done on this major release @payloadcms team!

I have this odd console warning (repeated 8 times):

yarn run v1.22.19 $ cross-env NODE_ENV=development PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts ts-node src/dev.ts [19:49:16] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully! [19:49:16] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... [19:49:17] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://10.0.1.236:3000/admin Server listening on 3000... webpack built 7bec152730d945df1212 in 9799ms WARNING in ./src/lib/payload.ts 226:16-28 export 'default' (imported as 'payload' ) was not found in 'payload' (possible exports: __esModule, webpackBundler) ... WARNING repeated eight times ... webpack compiled with 8 warnings

The imports for my file

payload.ts

looks like this:

import payload from 'payload' ; import { PaginatedDocs } from 'payload/database' ; import type Stripe from 'stripe' ; import { RelatedType } from '../blocks/Related' ; import { CollectionType } from '../collections/Collection.type' ; import { EssayType } from '../collections/Essay.type' ; import { Layout , PageType } from '../collections/Page.type' ; import { JournalType } from '../collections/Journal.type' ; import { PrintProductType , RelatedCollectionItem , } from '../collections/Product.type' ; import { shuffleArray } from '../utilities/arrays' ; import { CartProductType } from '../stores/useCart' ; import { queryPublished, queryByCategoriesAndTags, queryPublishedAndPublishedAtNow, } from './queries' ; import { unpackRCBlocks } from './utils' ; import { CollectionSlugs } from '../tokens/core' ; import { Customer , Order , Product } from '../payload-types' ; export const ...

Any ideas?

It doesn't break the dev server nor the prod build, so nothing urgent but would be nice to have a clean console so I can relax.