DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

export list to csv, xlsx

default discord avatar
kosmo
5 months ago
7

Hello, Is there any option to export collection list to external file?

  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    5 months ago

    Built this yesterday:


    import { stringify } from 'csv-stringify/sync'
import archiver from 'archiver'

export const downloadEndpoint: Endpoint = {
  path: '/download-zip',
  method: 'get',
  async handler(req, res, next) {
    // Only admins allowed
    if (!isAdmin(req.user)) return next()

    const result = await req.payload.find({
      collection: 'widgets',
      where, // derived from query params
      limit: 1000, // sanity check
    })

    const archive = archiver('zip', { zlib: { level: 9 } })
    archive.pipe(res)
    res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'application/zip')
    res.setHeader('Content-Disposition', 'attachment; filename=widgets.zip')

    const csv = stringify(result.docs, { header: true })
    archive.append(csv, { name: 'test.csv' })
    archive.finalize()
  },
}
  • default discord avatar
    kosmo
    5 months ago

    Thanks for answer! 💚 ,


    Do you have some extra configuration for archiver? When I'm trying use it, I have a lot of errors

  • default discord avatar
    thgh
    5 months ago

    If it's a webpack error, you should add archiver to payloadconfig.admin.webpack.resolve.alias so ot doesn't try to bundle it. Otherwise not other config



    You could consider to skip the zipping and return the csv straight away

  • default discord avatar
    kosmo
    5 months ago

    thank you so much! Im going to try it

  • default discord avatar
    roac
    3 months ago

    How do i implement this @kosmo @thgh



    I've been trying to figure it out

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.