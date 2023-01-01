Extracting type from block results in "never", always (hehe)

(typescript noob) How can I use typescript's Extract utility to extract a Block based on its blockType, without getting never?
Example type:
type Hero = Extract<Page['blocks'], { blockType: "homepage_hero" }>
Reference code from Payload repo:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/dd0ff50621fd072a87a96237311d01f28c5b17ca/templates/website/src/app/_blocks/CallToAction/index.tsx
Playground:
Page['blocks']
is an array, which has no overlap with
{ blockType: "collectionItems" }
, that's why you get
never
.
What you want is
Page['blocks'][number]
to get the elements of the array. This however doesn't work either, because
Page['blocks']
is optional. You can fix that with
NonNullable
:
type Hero = Extract<NonNullable<Page['blocks']>[number], { blockType: "collectionItems" }>
That answers my question, thanks for this typescript lesson 🙂
