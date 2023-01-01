Failed to load resource

Hello Dear Community! 💪

Env:

- Next + Payload, 0.1.9

- Next, 13.5.6

- Payload, 2.0.15

Local dev: ✅

Local prod: ✅

Vercel dev: ❎

Vercel prod: ❎

✅ - working, ❎ - not working

As a team we are struggling with an issue on host. We are getting an issue with Payload api connection, and there is no chance to catch a connection with:

- /api/users/me

- /api/users/init

- /api/payload-preferences/nav

Since two days we start getting 504 Gateway Timeout, before there was a one time situation with similar issue, but it repaired for ever after few refreshes. 😄

All the cache is cleared, there were no changes inside payloadClient and config or next withPayload files, and all env variables are correct (nothing changed since last working version of our prod). 🙈

Let me know if I should provide you with configs, or something is needed. 🙏

Thanks in advance! ❤️