fetch api only return ids of relationship field.

When GET request a collection endpoint (browser/postman) I get a full depth view of my relationship array, but when using the fetch api in my app I'm only receiving the IDs in the array. How can I get the full object instead of just the id?
depth
might be what you're looking for:https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/concepts#depth
I had the same problem and I fixed it by adding a depth parameter in the url that I'm fetching (100 is probably to much)
I actually goofed up, I was working on the collection in dev, and my app was fetching from production. Thanks any way.
You may not realize at the time of posting, but this just helped me solve my issue after looking for a long time!
Glad to be of service 😂
