Fetching from a database

Hi. I'm a noob to coding and I'm wondering how I can store and fetch the data that's inputted via the Payload admin panel. For example, I've setup a PortfolioItems.ts collections file to input a Portfolio item that contains a thumbnail image, title, subtitle.

When I upload the details via Payload admin panel, where is it stored and how do I render it on a page? For example, I'd like to render 9 portfolio items as cards displayed in a grid using TailwindCSS.