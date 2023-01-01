Field indexes not being created

Bit of a weird one -- been debugging some performance issues with Payload and have noticed some of the indexes we defined on a field haven't been working

This doesn't seem to be happening consistently across our application, for example this field did not have an index:

{ name : 'externalId' , label : 'External ID' , type : 'text' , access : { read : adminOnly, update : () => false }, index : true , unique : true },

Other similar fields have had an index though, for example this slug index:

{ name : 'slug' , type : 'text' , label : 'Slug' , index : true , unique : true , admin : { description : 'The unique identifier for this page. This will be used in the URL.' , position : 'sidebar' },

Anyone got any insights to this?

Running

const members = payload. collections [ 'members' ]. Model await members. syncIndexes ()

creates the index