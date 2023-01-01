Field indexes not being created

Bit of a weird one -- been debugging some performance issues with Payload and have noticed some of the indexes we defined on a field haven't been working
This doesn't seem to be happening consistently across our application, for example this field did not have an index:
{
name: 'externalId',
label: 'External ID',
type: 'text',
access: {
read: adminOnly,
update: () => false
},
index: true,
unique: true
},
Other similar fields have had an index though, for example this slug index:
{
name: 'slug',
type: 'text',
label: 'Slug',
index: true,
unique: true,
admin: {
description:
'The unique identifier for this page. This will be used in the URL.',
position: 'sidebar'
},
Anyone got any insights to this?
Running
const members = payload.collections['members'].Model
await members.syncIndexes()
creates the index
Hey, @devperson! Have you applied
index: true
after collection items was created? If yes, this might be the issue, AFAIK.
Ah yeah, good to know
