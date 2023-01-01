Fields Point incorrect order

Hey guys, for field point the order should be Latitude,Longitude because currently it's Longitude and Latitude, and I need to reverse when I need to supply coordinate to google maps or OSM
Is there anyway to fix this? will propose PR if it's needed
Cheers.
This is the standard order for GeoJSON fields in MongoDB.https://www.mongodb.com/docs/manual/reference/geojson/
That being said, how are you supplying the coordinates to Google Maps or OSM? I would expect there to be an opportunity to reorder these before being sent?
You could possibly use an afterRead hook to modify the data, but this may have implications in the Admin UI.
