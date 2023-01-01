DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

filter or querying list based on locale

default discord avatar
rrums
2 months ago
1

hi all!



i.e. set localization to ['gb', 'us', 'au']


there is a "Page" collection with locale (select) field with same options as localization



is it possible to filter list based on locale?


i want to render (or apply filter automatically) the list only with certain locale that chosen



is there a way to do this in payload?


thank you



just found that we can retrieve current locale from req, so the solution is something like this in collection access control



access: {
        // @ts-ignore
        read: ({req: {locale}}) => {
            return {
                locale: {
                    equals: locale
                }
            }
        }
    },
    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.