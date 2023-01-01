filter or querying list based on locale

hi all!

i.e. set localization to ['gb', 'us', 'au']

there is a "Page" collection with locale (select) field with same options as localization

is it possible to filter list based on locale?

i want to render (or apply filter automatically) the list only with certain locale that chosen

is there a way to do this in payload?

thank you

just found that we can retrieve current locale from req, so the solution is something like this in collection access control