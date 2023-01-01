filtering documents that show up in admin panel (without limiting public read access).

For collection level access, you can limit which users can read or provide a where query to allow only specific documents to be read. I'd like to keep public read access to the entire collection, but provide a where query for the documents that show up in the admin panel for the collection. Specifically, I want to be able to limit the documents based on a field on the user and document, kind of like a filterOptions from a relationship field but for the admin panel's documents (not overall collection reads). Is there a way to do this?

you can do this with JS if statements 🤦‍♂️ just filter when the user is signed in and return

true

for whatever web client you're using.