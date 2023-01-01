DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

find method of payload with filter by reference

default discord avatar
Iván Dominguez (Domi)
4 months ago
8

I'm trying to do a custom query in my app built with payload. In this query I filter my Orders collection using the Warehouse collection that are related. I'm trying this way but I can't do it



 const orders = await payload.find({
   collection: 'orders',
   where: {warehouse: {equals:   "640a22cacc1ca5ce8e415958"}},
    page: page,
 });


@here
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey @Iván Dominguez (Domi) - looks like you're on the right path here, are you getting an error when you run this payload.find?



    Also, is your snippet above wrapped with an async function?



    e.g.



    const getOrders = async () => {
  const orders = await payload.find({
    collection: 'orders',
    where: {...},
  });

  return orders;
}
  • default discord avatar
    Iván Dominguez (Domi)
    4 months ago

    Hey @jesschow


    yes, this is an async function, but it returns an empty array

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Iván Dominguez (Domi) on your

    orders

    collection, is

    warehouse

    a relationship field to another collection?



    and is your access control on the

    orders

    collection set to true?

  • default discord avatar
    Iván Dominguez (Domi)
    4 months ago

    What configuration in access control should I set?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago
    read: () => true
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.