Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Find operation (Local API): context is undefined in hook

default discord avatar
p.tek
last month
3

Hi!



I'm trying to add some context data to a find operation using the Local API. The collection being queried has a beforeRead hook where context is passed in. However, the context is always undefined in the hook.



Given this code to find a document:



const pages = await payload.find({
  collection,
  where: query,
  depth: 2,
  limit: 1,
  context: {
      preview
  }
});


And this hook in the collection config:



hooks: {
  beforeRead: [
    ({ doc, context }) => {
      console.log(context)
      return doc;
    }
  ]
}


The console.log always outputs undefined.



Any idea what I'm doing wrong here? Using Payload v1.15.6



When I log the args parameter in a beforeOperation hook, I can see most of the find operation params, but context is not there. It looks like the context is not actually propagated from the find query object to the hooks. Is this a bug, or intended behavior? If intended, where is context from the find operation actually used?



Did some digging in the Payload source code, and I think can verify that this is a bug:



The context is correctly propagated if I do this:



const pages = await payload.find({
  collection,
  where: query,
  depth: 2,
  limit: 1,
  req: {} as PayloadRequest
  context: {
      preview
  }
});


And I believe it is because of this code in src/collections/operations/local/find.ts (line 58 in v1.15.6)



export default async function findLocal<T extends keyof GeneratedTypes['collections']>(
  payload: Payload,
  options: Options<T>,
): Promise<PaginatedDocs<GeneratedTypes['collections'][T]>> {
  const {
    collection: collectionSlug,
    depth,
    currentDepth,
    page,
    limit,
    where,
    locale = null,
    fallbackLocale = null,
    user,
    overrideAccess = true,
    disableErrors,
    showHiddenFields,
    sort,
    draft = false,
    pagination = true,
    req = {} as PayloadRequest,
    context,
  } = options;
  setRequestContext(options.req, context);

Bug is in the last line (setRequestContext). options.req is null unless passed in. I believe this should be a reference to the req variable instead, as that is the one that is being passed to the find method further down in the code.



Added a pull request in case it helps:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3332
  • default discord avatar
    mvarendorff
    last week

    @alessiogr Is there any chance this could be looked at? We want to rely on passing context to avoid a recursion issue but this is preventing us from doing so 😕

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last week

    I'll look into it soon!



    Could you verify that it happens on the LATEST 2.0? I remember I fixed some context-related issues recently, maybe that fixed this

  • default discord avatar
    mvarendorff
    last week

    Ooop, good call! We were on 2.0.10 and your changes were released in 2.0.12; I will get back to you in a second



    It works on 2.0.14! Thanks a bunch and sorry for bothering!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.