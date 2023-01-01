DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Find qraphql performance issues

default discord avatar
wiesson
last month
17

I'm using the GraphQL API to only request what I need but it looks like the Rest API is ~8x faster, even if it returns everything. 



{
  Hotels(locale: ${locale}, where: { _status: { equals: published }}, limit: 1000) { docs { id slug updatedAt } },
RoundTrips(locale: ${locale}, limit: 1000, where: { _status: { equals: published }}) { docs { id slug updatedAt } },
  Blogs(locale: ${locale}, limit: 1000) { docs { id slug title content meta { title description } imageSrc image { id cloudPublicId alt slug } } }
},


I use the query above to get the static paths and it takes ~8 seconds. The rest api returns the same thing in like 2 seconds and I'm wondering where and how I could improve sth.



(I'm using the richtext field a lot to maintain internal links etc)

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    last month

    Have you tried making 3 separated parallel requests? Or it's maybe not possible in your case?

  • default discord avatar
    wiesson
    last month

    It is possible, I thought it might be faster in one go 🙂



    Let me try

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    last month

    I don't know how the resolvers handle multiple collections queries in one go, maybe it isn't async between each other that could cause a long delay

  • default discord avatar
    wiesson
    last month
    getStaticSitePathsByLocale Hotels: 126.58ms
getStaticSitePathsByLocale RoundTrips: 104.384ms
getStaticSitePathsByLocale Blogs: 6.577s


    Do you know if I can do "raw" mongodb queries?



    I'd like to select only what I need. I assume that payload.find selects every field of the collection and I'd like to optimize here a bit



    /answered



    /done



    /fixed

  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    last month

    Yes you can! You have to get the model through payload collections



    payload.collections['yourCollection'].Model


    6 secondes for 1000 documents seems a bit long though, maybe check what the actual resolver performs


    Or you can integrate your own:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/extending


    Btw, if it's to generate static paths, you could try to see to make some kind of loop/pagination system, to avoid querying everything at once

  • default discord avatar
    wiesson
    last month

    ah perfect - so like this:



    // executes, name LIKE john and only selecting the "name" and "friends" fields
await MyModel.find({ name: /john/i }, 'name friends').exec();
  • default discord avatar
    grandnainconnu
    last month

    yes you can execute any raw query or map it as a resolver and use it in GraphQL

