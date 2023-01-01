Find qraphql performance issues

I'm using the GraphQL API to only request what I need but it looks like the Rest API is ~8x faster, even if it returns everything.

{ Hotels(locale: ${locale}, where: { _status: { equals: published }}, limit: 1000) { docs { id slug updatedAt } }, RoundTrips(locale: ${locale}, limit: 1000, where: { _status: { equals: published }}) { docs { id slug updatedAt } }, Blogs(locale: ${locale}, limit: 1000) { docs { id slug title content meta { title description } imageSrc image { id cloudPublicId alt slug } } } },

I use the query above to get the static paths and it takes ~8 seconds. The rest api returns the same thing in like 2 seconds and I'm wondering where and how I could improve sth.

(I'm using the richtext field a lot to maintain internal links etc)