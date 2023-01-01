Find qraphql performance issues

I'm using the GraphQL API to only request what I need but it looks like the Rest API is ~8x faster, even if it returns everything.
{
Hotels(locale: ${locale}, where: { _status: { equals: published }}, limit: 1000) { docs { id slug updatedAt } },
RoundTrips(locale: ${locale}, limit: 1000, where: { _status: { equals: published }}) { docs { id slug updatedAt } },
Blogs(locale: ${locale}, limit: 1000) { docs { id slug title content meta { title description } imageSrc image { id cloudPublicId alt slug } } }
},
I use the query above to get the static paths and it takes ~8 seconds. The rest api returns the same thing in like 2 seconds and I'm wondering where and how I could improve sth.
(I'm using the richtext field a lot to maintain internal links etc)
Have you tried making 3 separated parallel requests? Or it's maybe not possible in your case?
It is possible, I thought it might be faster in one go 🙂
Let me try
I don't know how the resolvers handle multiple collections queries in one go, maybe it isn't async between each other that could cause a long delay
getStaticSitePathsByLocale Hotels: 126.58ms
getStaticSitePathsByLocale RoundTrips: 104.384ms
getStaticSitePathsByLocale Blogs: 6.577s
Do you know if I can do "raw" mongodb queries?
I'd like to select only what I need. I assume that payload.find selects every field of the collection and I'd like to optimize here a bit
Yes you can! You have to get the model through payload collections
payload.collections['yourCollection'].Model
6 secondes for 1000 documents seems a bit long though, maybe check what the actual resolver performs
Or you can integrate your own:https://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/extending
Btw, if it's to generate static paths, you could try to see to make some kind of loop/pagination system, to avoid querying everything at once
ah perfect - so like this:
// executes, name LIKE john and only selecting the "name" and "friends" fields
await MyModel.find({ name: /john/i }, 'name friends').exec();
yes you can execute any raw query or map it as a resolver and use it in GraphQL
