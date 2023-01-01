`findVersions()` function: `collection:` property cannot be set

I am attempting to use the

findVersions()

function as described here:

Hovever, when I try to implement it as directed (see code snippet below, I see a red error squiggly line under the

collection:

parameter, with the message

Type 'string is not assignable to type 'never'......The expected type comes from property 'collection' which is declated here on type Options<never>

.

const result = await payload.findVersions({ collection: "institutions", depth: 2, page: 1, //other properties })

How can this be the case, given that I'm doing everything exactly according to the documentation?

It appears that this error is inconsequential; I ran

findVersions()

despite the error and it worked as expected. 🙂