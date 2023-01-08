Say I have a field value saved like this:
[
{
shop: {
id: '63bb051e53c9a3b0f68c4a16',
name: 'Amazon',
createdAt: '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z',
updatedAt: '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z'
},
link: 'https://www.amazon.ca/Sony-Alpha-A6400-Mirrorless-Camera/dp/B07MV3P7M8',
link_affiliate: 'https://www.amazon.ca/Sony-Alpha-A6400-Mirrorless-Camera/dp/B07MV3P7M8',
available: true,
id: '63dbb707c766bf2123681699',
price: 191.59,
last_checked: 'Thu Mar 16 2023 15:52:48 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time)'
}
]
I'd like to use it in a payload.update, but get the error "This field has the following invalid selections for the "shop" field.
I think instead of
shop: {
id: '63bb051e53c9a3b0f68c4a16',
name: 'Amazon',
createdAt: '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z',
updatedAt: '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z'
}
you'd need shop: '63bb051e53c9a3b0f68c4a16',
Is there a function to automatically flatten that?
or optimally a flag for payload.update to accept non flattened values
that'd really be best!
as in trying to migrate the data from one state to another?
but no theres no function like that afaik
Yep! Im getting the data with a higher depth, so that the shop is actually populated. And now I want to update it
hmm yeah no function as far as I know but im not sure how useful it would really be, seems like a utility something like lodash would provide, its too situational
It may be possible to do transformations to the shape of the
data
for a relationship field before it updates, we may be able to handle this in Payload without changing the API at all. Where it gets hairy is when you have a relationship that is
relationTo: ['many', 'different', 'collections']
. It would take a little digging to see if this is feasible without adding too much complexity on the backend. I'd also have to think about how it could affect GraphQL mutations schemas.
Lastly this change give me some concerns about what happens in existing hooks that may be impacted by this change, specifically plugins that exist and may not be written to handle different shapes of incoming relationship fields.
So, some kind of
if(relationship?.id){relationship = relationship?.id}
check (at least for relations to only one collection) before anything happens to that data?
Would be a nice QoL change! For me personally, I just manually set the shop to shop.id and it worked.
If this happens before any update happened, how would it affect any hooks or plugins though? Wouldn't they just see the relationship: id value as always?
I'm receptive to this idea because I had to write this portion of the docs because it was tripping people up:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#how-the-data-is-saved
So you need to map objects to each of the 4 possible shapes expected to be recieved by Payload's update operation.
It doesn't seem that bad.
You're right that if the transformation happens early, like in the
beforeOperation
hook, you'd be safe on breaking changes.
oh yea, had to do that in that pcms backpop plugin - was a bit annoying.
What about transforming any of those shapes to one, uniform shape?
So it always looks like this
no matter if it's hasMany or just hasOne
or polymorphic / non-polymorphic
That is an interesting idea. That would break existing hooks though.
Honestly we should have done this from the beginning to avoid the problem where changing your config breaks existing data.
where changing your config breaks existing data
the upcoming ORM work should help with this right? if you make automated db migrations with schema changes
Yes true, but it is more stuff we have to handle in code and in running the migrations.
The best code is the code you don't have to write.
Slightly related to the dev exp when dealing with object fields...you cant right now do just a partial update, eg for data:
pricing: {
price:
minimumPrice:
currency:
}
with
update
if i want to change only one value i need to fill in the rest of the object too...so an update with
pricing: {
price:
}
doesnt work
When you say object fields, you are talking about
type: 'group'
or is this more broad than that?
in this case specifically group yes, haven't encountered it with other fields as of yet
Probably the same for tabs with names, but I see your point. This should be opened as a new issue on github.
@dribbens I made this a feature request:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2353
Currently working with multiple, recursive relationships in a collection. Having to manually "flatten" those is a big, big, big pain, so I hope this can get added soon
Additionally, I cannot "skip" updating those. If I have a
tabs
field with a name, it forces me to update it even if I don't want to
so this
Done:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2354
got ahead of me, nice one
@noheadphones @Alessio 🍣 Update types updated to a deep partial and merged into masterhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2407
oh wow that was a simpler solution than what I expected - thank you!
