Say I have a field value saved like this:

[ { shop : { id : '63bb051e53c9a3b0f68c4a16' , name : 'Amazon' , createdAt : '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z' , updatedAt : '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z' }, link : 'https://www.amazon.ca/Sony-Alpha-A6400-Mirrorless-Camera/dp/B07MV3P7M8' , link_affiliate : 'https://www.amazon.ca/Sony-Alpha-A6400-Mirrorless-Camera/dp/B07MV3P7M8' , available : true , id : '63dbb707c766bf2123681699' , price : 191.59 , last_checked : 'Thu Mar 16 2023 15:52:48 GMT+0100 (Central European Standard Time)' } ]

I'd like to use it in a payload.update, but get the error "This field has the following invalid selections for the "shop" field.

I think instead of

shop: {

id: '63bb051e53c9a3b0f68c4a16',

name: 'Amazon',

createdAt: '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z',

updatedAt: '2023-01-08T18:02:06.334Z'

}

you'd need shop: '63bb051e53c9a3b0f68c4a16',

Is there a function to automatically flatten that?

or optimally a flag for payload.update to accept non flattened values

that'd really be best!