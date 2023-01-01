DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Forbidden 403

default discord avatar
bensler
2 weeks ago
2

Hello,



I am having some trouble fetching data from Payload, in a NextJS

client component

.


I have no problems fetching my data in

server components

, but in

client components

i am getting a 403 forbidden error.



I have tried useeffect, swr and tanstack query, all with the same result.



The error message reads like this:


{message: 'You are not allowed to perform this action.'}

Which i dont understand cause i am doing exactly the same as in my server component with the same endpoint. 



// SWR example --> Client component

  const fetcher = async (url: string) => {
    try {
      const res = await fetch(url, {
        method: 'GET',
        headers: {
          Authorization: `users API-Key ${process.env.API_KEY}`,
        },
      });
      const data = await res.json();

      return data.docs;
    } catch (err) {
      console.error(err);
    }
  };

  const { data, error, isLoading } = useSWR(
    'https://myurl.com', // my 
    fetcher
  );
  console.log(data);

  if (error) return <div>failed to load</div>;
  if (isLoading) return <div>loading...</div>;
  return <div>hello {data}!</div>;
    imcorfitz
    2 weeks ago

    Do note that

    process.env.API_KEY

    won't work client side. Next.js only allows for environment variables prefixed

    NEXT_PUBLIC_

    to be included client-side.



    E.g.

    ${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_API_KEY}

    - however the obvious question remains: Is this secure? - Answer: no.



    Client side, should NEVER fetch data from an API passing persistent secure credentials. If you initialise a session on the client and pass a temporary access token, it can be argued to be more secure as the token is temporary, but the API key is not.



    If the data you are trying to fetch is supposed to be publicly available, you could update your access control in Payload to allow public read of your records - but if they are supposed to be securely accessed only by your service, I would advice adding an API proxy on your Next.js site.



    I.e. Create an API route in Next.js which you can call from your client-side without any credentials, and then execute the secure API call passing API keys from your server-side code to your CMS and return the response back to the client.

    bensler
    2 weeks ago

    Ah i see, makes sense and it works now. Thanks a lot for the detailed explanation.

