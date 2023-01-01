Forbidden 403

Hello,

I am having some trouble fetching data from Payload, in a NextJS

client component

.

I have no problems fetching my data in

server components

, but in

client components

i am getting a 403 forbidden error.

I have tried useeffect, swr and tanstack query, all with the same result.

The error message reads like this:

{message: 'You are not allowed to perform this action.'}

Which i dont understand cause i am doing exactly the same as in my server component with the same endpoint.