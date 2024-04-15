Forbidden image routes on GoogleImageProxy requests

I am trying to use payload to host images. When I access these images via browser or some frontend it works fine. The issue I am having is when I try and link to images in email. Google caches images that are included in html emails. Payload is returning a 403 to the google image proxy and causing my images to not render in emails. Going to keep looking into this myself via logging and such but thought that there might be an obvious thing I am missing here. Thanks!

alright nvm added this line and working