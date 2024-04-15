Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Forbidden image routes on GoogleImageProxy requests

default discord avatar
jayo7886 months ago

I am trying to use payload to host images. When I access these images via browser or some frontend it works fine. The issue I am having is when I try and link to images in email. Google caches images that are included in html emails. Payload is returning a 403 to the google image proxy and causing my images to not render in emails. Going to keep looking into this myself via logging and such but thought that there might be an obvious thing I am missing here. Thanks!



alright nvm added this line and working

    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.