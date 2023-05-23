DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Form Builder Plugin Not Rendering on Frontend

default discord avatar
Daniel502
2 months ago
8

i followed the steps in the documentation and the youtube channel and did everything right to the best of my knowledge. but while everything works well in the admin dashboard. nothing ever shows up on the eb page. not even the console. This is the link to my blocks. the form block is in there as wel ;

https://github.com/neo1415/nem-health/tree/master/blocks

this is the link to my Components together with the form component that i put in the Blocks folder:

https://github.com/neo1415/nem-health/tree/master/components

Please. as you can see in the repo, i've tried a bunch of stuff. it refuses to render still. can anyone help me on this ?



@jesschow I would really appreciate any help I can get here

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    lol your commit messages cracked me up



    I'm going to spin up your repo now and see what I can find



    Okay I found a few things:



    1. You don't need to add your own form-submission collection, this will be provided by the form-builder-plugin so remove that from your payload.config


    2. In /blocks/index you are importing your form collection and not the form component, and the identifier should be 'formBlock' instead of 'form-Block'


    3. In /components/Blocks/Form, you need to update the fetch URL to match your env variables



    I don't have access to push to the repo that you shared, so i'll attach screenshots of the changes you need to make. After you've made these updates, it should all be working correctly.



    Screen_Shot_2023-05-23_at_11.39.19_AM.png
    1.png
    2.png
    3.png
  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    lol, totally forgot people could see that .



    oh... i see it now. thanks a lot. You're a life saver. it works now

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Awesome! Happy to help 👍

