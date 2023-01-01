I am trying to override fields in the form collection from the form builder plugin. Could anyone demonstrate a working example of field overrides? See

. I copied the example and the label changes, but no success adding in custom fields/blocks... Nothing shows up. Is there a maybe a public repo that implements field overrides?

Any ideas or help would be appreciated 🙂

Oh well, I've got it working... I should look into the source code sooner...

Example of how to add fields to the Text form fields:

import { fields } from "@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder"

In the plugin config:

FormBuilder({

fields: {

text: {

fields: [

{

name: "myCustomField",

type: "text"

},

...fields.text.fields

]

}

}

})