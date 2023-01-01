I am trying to override fields in the form collection from the form builder plugin. Could anyone demonstrate a working example of field overrides? Seehttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder#field-overrides
. I copied the example and the label changes, but no success adding in custom fields/blocks... Nothing shows up. Is there a maybe a public repo that implements field overrides?
Any ideas or help would be appreciated 🙂
Oh well, I've got it working... I should look into the source code sooner...
Example of how to add fields to the Text form fields:
import { fields } from "@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder"
In the plugin config:
FormBuilder({
fields: {
text: {
fields: [
{
name: "myCustomField",
type: "text"
},
...fields.text.fields
]
}
}
})
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.