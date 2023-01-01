Form File Uploads

Hello, I'm trying to create a form that sends files to the form-submissions collection. how do i go about uploading files from the form and downloading said file from the collection ?. i've been on this for a while.
this is my repo, if it helps :https://github.com/neo1415/nextjs-custom-server
thanks in advance
@jacobsfletch does the form-builder plugin support uploads?
Not currently but there’s been some recent interest in this from others as well in this discussionhttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/discussions/38
@Daniel502 feel free to upvote that discussion on GitHub or leave a comment of support. That will help escalate that work.
Thank you
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.