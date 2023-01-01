DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Form File Uploads

default discord avatar
Daniel502
2 months ago
4

Hello, I'm trying to create a form that sends files to the form-submissions collection. how do i go about uploading files from the form and downloading said file from the collection ?. i've been on this for a while.


this is my repo, if it helps :

https://github.com/neo1415/nextjs-custom-server

thanks in advance

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    @jacobsfletch does the form-builder plugin support uploads?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Not currently but there’s been some recent interest in this from others as well in this discussion

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/discussions/38


    @Daniel502 feel free to upvote that discussion on GitHub or leave a comment of support. That will help escalate that work.

  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    Thank you

