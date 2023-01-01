Format the doc response from hooks, only for the API request.

Hello, I have a question about the capability to format the
doc
response in
afterRead
hook, only on the API request, not when I load the admin. Is there a way to do this?
hooks: {
afterRead: [
({ doc }) => {
doc.title = doc.title + "foo"
return doc
}
],
},
In this example, I need to format the
title
only on the api call response. For sur I can create a
customTitle` object key on doc but it's seems to be strange to keep and return unformatted data on the api response. Maybe it's a paradigm problem?
I found a workaround using query param to check "when" the api is called.
hooks: {
afterRead: [
({ doc, req }) => {
// if "?api" doesn't exist on request URL, return non formatted doc
if (req.query.api == null)
return doc
// with "?api" on api request, we want to get formatted doc
//ex: http://localhost:3000/api/posts/63f727b53a255a9683223236?api
// format...
doc.title = doc.title + "foo"
console.log("doc.title",doc.title)
return doc
}
],
},
