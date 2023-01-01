Format the doc response from hooks, only for the API request.

Hello, I have a question about the capability to format the

doc

response in

afterRead

hook, only on the API request, not when I load the admin. Is there a way to do this?

hooks : { afterRead : [ ( { doc } ) => { doc. title = doc. title + "foo" return doc } ], },

In this example, I need to format the

title

only on the api call response. For sur I can create a

customTitle` object key on doc but it's seems to be strange to keep and return unformatted data on the api response. Maybe it's a paradigm problem?

I found a workaround using query param to check "when" the api is called.