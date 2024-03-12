Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

formatting phone number as user enters it

default discord avatar
samy72887 months ago
2

I'm trying to simply format a phone number following this format (123) 456-7890. On React it would be very easy to get the value on an

<input>

with the

onChange()

method and state and format as the user enters the value.



Is it possible to get live values as a user enters it with field hooks or the only solution would be to create a custom component?

