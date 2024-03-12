formatting phone number as user enters it

I'm trying to simply format a phone number following this format (123) 456-7890. On React it would be very easy to get the value on an
<input>
with the
onChange()
method and state and format as the user enters the value.
Is it possible to get live values as a user enters it with field hooks or the only solution would be to create a custom component?
Yes a custom component is the way to do it
I have made this plugin here to help with that, use the plugin or copy the code into your own projecthttps://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-better-fields-plugin?tab=readme-ov-file#telephone-field
Great addition! Thanks!
