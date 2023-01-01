DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Fresh installation stuck on "loading"

default discord avatar
shade
5 months ago
2

I have rather peculiar problem. I wanted to try out Payload, installed it from Docker to make sure everything is setup correctly. I can run the application, but creating first user has "Loading" overlay that never goes away. Any idea what might be wrong? Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Anything in the docker output logs or console logs?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Yep I'd look in the Network panel in your browser's inspector for a request that is 500'ing or similar. Then look at what the server returned in the response

