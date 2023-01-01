Fresh installation stuck on "loading"

I have rather peculiar problem. I wanted to try out Payload, installed it from Docker to make sure everything is setup correctly. I can run the application, but creating first user has "Loading" overlay that never goes away. Any idea what might be wrong? Thanks!
Anything in the docker output logs or console logs?
Yep I'd look in the Network panel in your browser's inspector for a request that is 500'ing or similar. Then look at what the server returned in the response
