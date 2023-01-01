- I've just upgraded to 1.7.1 and now my frontend (nextjs 13.3) returns 404 pages for all routes that used to work.

- @jmikrut — What has changed that would cause this breaking change??

- I use payload's api in getServerSideProps

- Seems that fetch requests are still working (my header / footer is populated with correct data) but all page routes return 404 now 😢

- However one of my static pages that uses tanstack query (and subsequently restAPI) no longer works either. Returns undefined for the

.map

)

- I don't have locales set

- Reverting to 1.6.32 all routes/everything works as expected again

- Looking at the changelog I don't see any mentions of BREAKING CHANGE, so wondering where I should look to understand how to fix this... Looking forward to advice.

Frontend next page routes return 404 since upgrading to 1.7.1

Frontend nextjs page routes return 404 since upgrading to 1.7.1