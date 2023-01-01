DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
General question, but what is the difference betwe...


Payload-Bot
4 weeks ago
4

General question, but what is the difference between setting an array and a "hasMany: true"?



Original message from @shisue - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1143198503015813180 (in #general)
  alessiogr
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    @shisue do you mean hasMany: true on the number field?

  shisue
    shisue
    4 weeks ago

    Yea, something like:



    {


    name: 'projects',


    label: 'Projects',


    type: 'relationship',


    relationTo: 'projects',


    hasMany: true,


    }



    vs



    {


    name: 'projects',


    label: 'Projects',


    type: 'array',


    ...


    }



    Is array just a way of having fields that have different types (polymorphic), while hasMany:true will make an array regardless, but of a single type?

  alessiogr
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Nope! Relationships can be polymorphic as well!



    The difference is that for the array, the project would be saved IN that array field. Like, it's part of the document.



    For the hasMany relationship, the project would be saved in another document in the projects collection

  shisue
    shisue
    4 weeks ago

    I see, that makes sense! So, does that affect query time? Let's say I have organizations, which has many projects. If I want to store it as "hasMany" and query organizations, how would that query work?

