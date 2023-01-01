Generate breadcrumb array between different collections

Hello,

I am using nested-docs plugin to create breadcrumbs. 4 different collection use nested-docs but when I select parent page from one collection to another, the plugin doesn't create breadcrumbs correctly. It doesn't care parent page but I select parent page in same collection then the plugin is successful to create breadcrumbs correctly.

What is the problem here?

Here is my setup:

nestedDocs({ collections: [Page.slug, Post.slug, EnBlog.slug, TrBlog.slug], parentFieldSlug: 'parent', breadcrumbsFieldSlug: 'breadcrumbs', generateLabel: (_, page) => (page.name as string) || '', generateURL: (pages) => pages.reduce((url, page) =>

${url}/${page.slug}

, '') })

If I choose a parent from page collection to page collection, plugin works correct but If I choose a parent from post collection to page collection then plugin can not generate parent page breadcrumbs.