Generating 'child' documents on creation of a parent

I'm writing an app that handle events, and I want to generate child events based somewhat on the data in the parent when a new entry is saved.

Ideally I would reference the parents to the child, so we have a relationship and know which child belongs to which parent .

Am I right in thinking the

afterChange

collection hook is the right place for this? Or is there a better option.

If I call payload.create within the hook isn't it going to run the hook again, on every creation of a child?

I can put a guard in place to simply return if theres no parent entry, but still going to be pretty intensive.

Is there a way to prevent subsequent runs of the hook whilst this function runs.