Generating 'child' documents on creation of a parent

I'm writing an app that handle events, and I want to generate child events based somewhat on the data in the parent when a new entry is saved.
Ideally I would reference the parents to the child, so we have a relationship and know which child belongs to which parent .
Am I right in thinking the
afterChange
collection hook is the right place for this? Or is there a better option.
If I call payload.create within the hook isn't it going to run the hook again, on every creation of a child?
I can put a guard in place to simply return if theres no parent entry, but still going to be pretty intensive.
Is there a way to prevent subsequent runs of the hook whilst this function runs.
Is there a way to prevent subsequent runs of the hook whilst this function runs.
Could you elaborate on what you mean by that?
Because the solution you suggested (ie: checking whether the doc has a parent or not in that
afterChange
function) seems like the way to go if all you need is to do is create children on the parent's save but prevent it from running subsequently on these children you're creating. 🤷♂️
eg:
- creates new item A
-
afterChange
triggers for item A,
parent
field is empty, generate children B, C, D with the parent field set to item A
-
afterChange
triggers for items B, C, and D, but
parent
field is provided, so nothing happens
Thanks @Tinouti. Haha, Yeah I wrote this late last night and I think my brain was cooked!! 🤣. Re-reading it today, all makes perfect sense. Thanks for the sense check.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.