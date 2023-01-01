Generating pre-signed URLs with payload-cloudstorage

I'm using payload cloudstorage plugin to upload videos and generate pre-signed public URLs. Running into an issue where s3 exports are not being recognized -
Here's what my plugin config looks like -
cloudStorage({
collections: {
video: {
adapter: adapter,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
generateFileURL: function (param) {
const getCommand = new GetObjectCommand({
Bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
Key: param.filename,
});
const get = getSignedUrl(s3, getCommand, { expiresIn: 3600 })
return get;
}
},
},
}),
I see the following warning on console, but none of the admin pages render -
WARNING in ./src/payload.config.ts 30:15-23
export 'S3Client' (imported as 'S3Client') was not found in '@aws-sdk/client-s3' (possible exports: HeadObjectCommand, S3)
WARNING in ./src/payload.config.ts 82:33-49
export 'GetObjectCommand' (imported as 'GetObjectCommand') was not found in '@aws-sdk/client-s3' (possible exports: HeadObjectCommand, S3)
webpack compiled with 2 warnings
it looks like the Webpack alias that we have in place is not working for you
are you doing anything to your Webpack config?
no, I'm actually not very familiar with how webpack works and how it might be affecting.
Actually it seems like cloudstorage plugin modified the webpack config -https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/f333ff1c5bad9ef04124b04a9fd19edbdc7c0409/src/webpack.ts#L1
Yep that's what I was sayin,we modify the Webpack config FOR you
because there are some server-only packages that should be aliased so they don't get included in the browser JS
but for whatever reason, it looks like yours are not working
what OS are you on?
I'm on macOS Monterey
ok me too
ohh i see
your
generateFileURL
function itself
is using methods that are not mocked appropriately
so if i were you, i'd put that function in another file, and then mockthat
function with a Webpack alias
basically exclude it from the admin bundle
because the admin UI doesn't run that function, only the backend. so your goal is to add an alias to just straight up exclude it
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
thanks, let me give that a try.
Still no luck, followed the example in docs -
I created s3.js -
import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner";
import { GetObjectCommand, S3Client } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
export const s3Config = {
endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
region: process.env.REGION
}
const s3 = new S3Client(s3Config);
export function generateFileURL(param) {
const getCommand = new GetObjectCommand({
Bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
Key: param.filename,
});
const get = getSignedUrl(s3, getCommand, { expiresIn: 3600 });
return get;
}
and mocks/emptyObject.ts
export default {};
webpack overrides
import { s3Config, generateFileURL } from "./utilities/s3";
const s3Path = path.resolve(__dirname, 'utilities/s3.js');
const mockModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, 'mocks/emptyObject.js');
// config overrides
admin: {
components: {},
webpack: (config) => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
[s3Path]: mockModulePath,
}
}
})
}
I get this error from webpack -
Watchpack Error (initial scan): Error: ENOTDIR: not a directory, scandir '/Users/akshay/Projects/r/website-cms/src/utilities/s3.js'
Actually nvm, I got it working. Had to update my mocks accordingly -
export const s3Config = {}
export const generateFileURL = {};
`
Is there a nicer way to do this, rather than having to mock each export?
Hi, I'm getting the same issue here also:
Watchpack Error (initial scan): Error: ENOTDIR: not a directory, scandir '<xxx>/src/utils/generateFileUrl.ts'
.
I have deleted the
node_modules/.cache/webpack
as outlined in the documentationhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
but unfortunately it does not work.
In
src/utils/generateFileUrl.ts
:
import { fromIni } from "@aws-sdk/credential-providers";
import { Hash } from "@aws-sdk/hash-node";
import { HttpRequest } from "@aws-sdk/protocol-http";
import { S3RequestPresigner } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner";
import { parseUrl } from "@aws-sdk/url-parser";
import { formatUrl } from "@aws-sdk/util-format-url";
import type { GenerateFileURL } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/types";
import { S3AdapterConfig } from "./s3Adapter";
// Ref: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/userguide/ShareObjectPreSignedURL.html
const generateFileURL: GenerateFileURL = async param => {
const url = parseUrl(`https://${S3AdapterConfig.bucket}.s3.${S3AdapterConfig.config.region}.amazonaws.com/${S3AdapterConfig.bucket}/${param.filename}`);
const presigner = new S3RequestPresigner({
credentials: fromIni(),
region: S3AdapterConfig.config.region,
sha256: Hash.bind(null, "sha256")
});
const signedUrlObject = await presigner.presign(new HttpRequest(url), { expiresIn: 604800 });
const result = formatUrl(signedUrlObject);
return result;
};
export default generateFileURL;
In
payload.config.ts
:
const generateFileUrlPath = path.resolve(__dirname, "utils/generateFileUrl.ts");
const mockEmptyObjectPath = path.resolve(__dirname, "mocks/emptyObject.ts");
// [...]
export default buildConfig({
// [...]
webpack: config => {
return {
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
[generateFileUrlPath]: mockEmptyObjectPath
}
}
};
}
// [...]
});
In
mocks/emptyObject.ts
export default {};
Just remove the
.ts
off
generateFileUrl.ts
in your alias
ah okay, i'll give it a shot tomorrow. Will update!
yeap that solved it thank you!
