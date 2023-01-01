Generating Types Error with Azure

Good Afternoon fellow Payloaders,
For some reason when running command
payload generate:types
(yarn payload...), I get an error relating to the Azure Storage Blob, this error is resolved when I hard code storageAdapter.ts, which for obvious reasons, cannot be left as the solution as it would pose a glaring security vulnerability.
Storage Adapter.ts
import { azureBlobStorageAdapter } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/azure";
const storageAdapter = azureBlobStorageAdapter({
connectionString: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING,
containerName: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME,
allowContainerCreate:
process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === "true",
baseURL: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL,
});
export default storageAdapter;
Has anyone encountered a problem like this ?
Ok so adding
import dotenv from "dotenv/config"
in payload.config and adding
require('dotenv').config()
in storageAdapter.ts solves the issue
incase anyone has the issue later
TypeError: Cannot read property 'startsWith' of undefined
at extractConnectionStringParts (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642:26)
at Function.fromConnectionString (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:24600:32)
at Object.adapter (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/azure/index.js:14:66)
at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:42:43
at Array.map (<anonymous>)
at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:38:164
at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:84
at Array.reduce (<anonymous>)
at buildConfig (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:50)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/src/payload.config.ts:23:40)
(node:96745) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Error: can't find the configuration file located at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/src/payload.config.ts.
at build (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/build.js:35:15)
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/index.js:16:9)
at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1085:14)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1114:10)
at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:950:32)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:790:12)
...
So that will be more easily searchable by others
If this is a 'bad' or 'hacky' solution, please lmk
update: so the app builds, but does not serve (I run yarn build often during my development process when making potentiall breaking-changes)
if anyone gets why this might happen any and all feedback/assistance would be fantastic
I’m not sure you need the dotenv import in the adapter file, but try adding it to your server.ts file (also keep it in your payload config file)
@FireGuy_42 did you give this a shot?
@Jarrod Hey Jarrod, yeah so without the
// require('dotenv').config()
in storageAdapter.ts file. the build errors out
TypeError: Cannot read property 'startsWith' of undefined
at extractConnectionStringParts (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642:26)
Server.ts
import express from "express";
import payload from "payload";
require("dotenv").config();
const app = express();
// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(
Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}
);
},
});
// Add your own express routes here
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get("/", (_, res) => {
res.redirect("/admin");
});
app.listen(3001);
still on 1.5.9
