Community Help

Generating Types Error with Azure

default discord avatar
FireGuy_42
6 months ago
9

Good Afternoon fellow Payloaders,



For some reason when running command

payload generate:types

(yarn payload...), I get an error relating to the Azure Storage Blob, this error is resolved when I hard code storageAdapter.ts, which for obvious reasons, cannot be left as the solution as it would pose a glaring security vulnerability.



Storage Adapter.ts


import { azureBlobStorageAdapter } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/azure";


const storageAdapter = azureBlobStorageAdapter({
  connectionString: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING,
  containerName: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME,
  allowContainerCreate:
    process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === "true",
  baseURL: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL,
});

export default storageAdapter;

Has anyone encountered a problem like this ?



Ok so adding 

import dotenv from "dotenv/config"

in payload.config and adding 

require('dotenv').config()

in storageAdapter.ts solves the issue



incase anyone has the issue later


/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642
    if (connectionString.startsWith("UseDevelopmentStorage=true")) {
                         ^

TypeError: Cannot read property 'startsWith' of undefined
    at extractConnectionStringParts (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642:26)
    at Function.fromConnectionString (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:24600:32)
    at Object.adapter (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/azure/index.js:14:66)
    at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:42:43
    at Array.map (<anonymous>)
    at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:38:164
    at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:84
    at Array.reduce (<anonymous>)
    at buildConfig (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:50)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/payload.config.js:17:44)
error Command failed with exit code 1.
info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.


So that will be more easily searchable by others



If this is a 'bad' or 'hacky' solution, please lmk



update: so the app builds, but does not serve (I run yarn build often during my development process when making potentiall breaking-changes)



if anyone gets why this might happen any and all feedback/assistance would be fantastic

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    I’m not sure you need the dotenv import in the adapter file, but try adding it to your server.ts file (also keep it in your payload config file)



    @FireGuy_42 did you give this a shot?

  • default discord avatar
    FireGuy_42
    5 months ago

    @Jarrod Hey Jarrod, yeah so without the

    // require('dotenv').config()

    in storageAdapter.ts file. the build errors out



    TypeError: Cannot read property 'startsWith' of undefined at extractConnectionStringParts (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642:26)


    Server.ts



    import express from "express"; import payload from "payload"; require("dotenv").config(); const app = express(); // Initialize Payload payload.init({ secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET, mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI, express: app, onInit: () => { payload.logger.info(

    Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}

    ); }, }); // Add your own express routes here // Redirect root to Admin panel app.get("/", (_, res) => { res.redirect("/admin"); }); app.listen(3001);


    still on 1.5.9

