Generating Types Error with Azure

Good Afternoon fellow Payloaders,

For some reason when running command

payload generate:types

(yarn payload...), I get an error relating to the Azure Storage Blob, this error is resolved when I hard code storageAdapter.ts, which for obvious reasons, cannot be left as the solution as it would pose a glaring security vulnerability.

Storage Adapter.ts

import { azureBlobStorageAdapter } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/azure"; const storageAdapter = azureBlobStorageAdapter({ connectionString: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONNECTION_STRING, containerName: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME, allowContainerCreate: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ALLOW_CONTAINER_CREATE === "true", baseURL: process.env.AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT_BASEURL, }); export default storageAdapter;

Has anyone encountered a problem like this ?

Ok so adding

import dotenv from "dotenv/config"

in payload.config and adding

require('dotenv').config()

in storageAdapter.ts solves the issue

incase anyone has the issue later

/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642 if (connectionString.startsWith("UseDevelopmentStorage=true")) { ^ TypeError: Cannot read property 'startsWith' of undefined at extractConnectionStringParts (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642:26) at Function.fromConnectionString (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:24600:32) at Object.adapter (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/azure/index.js:14:66) at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:42:43 at Array.map (<anonymous>) at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:38:164 at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:84 at Array.reduce (<anonymous>) at buildConfig (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:50) at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/payload.config.js:17:44) error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/run for documentation about this command.

TypeError: Cannot read property 'startsWith' of undefined at extractConnectionStringParts (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:13642:26) at Function.fromConnectionString (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@azure/storage-blob/dist/index.js:24600:32) at Object.adapter (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/azure/index.js:14:66) at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:42:43 at Array.map (<anonymous>) at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/plugin.js:38:164 at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:84 at Array.reduce (<anonymous>) at buildConfig (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/config/build.js:15:50) at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/src/payload.config.ts:23:40) (node:96745) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Error: can't find the configuration file located at /Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/src/payload.config.ts. at build (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/build.js:35:15) at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/bcch-nicholas/Documents/GitHub/cardiac-backend/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/index.js:16:9) at Module._compile (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1085:14) at Object.Module._extensions..js (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:1114:10) at Module.load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:950:32) at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:790:12) ...

So that will be more easily searchable by others

If this is a 'bad' or 'hacky' solution, please lmk

update: so the app builds, but does not serve (I run yarn build often during my development process when making potentiall breaking-changes)

if anyone gets why this might happen any and all feedback/assistance would be fantastic